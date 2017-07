LOCAL FIREFIGHTERS HELP BURN VICTIMS AT SPECIAL CAMP

MEMBERS OF SIOUX CITY’S FIRE RESCUE DEPARTMENT TRAVELED TO CAMP FOSTER AT LAKE OKOBOJI WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

THE PROFESSIONAL FIREFIGHTERS OF LOCAL 7 PRESENTED A CHECK FOR $5065 DOLLARS TO THE MIRACLE BURN CAMP LOCATED AT OKOBOJI.

THE BURN CAMP WAS STARTED BY THE SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS AND NURSES FROM ST. LUKE’S HOSPITAL IN 1995.

THIS YEAR MORE THAN 70 JUVENILE BURN SURVIVORS ARE ATTENDING THE CAMP, WHICH RUNS THROUGH SATURDAY.

NEARLY $2500 WAS DONATED BY LOCAL 7 WITH THE REST OF THE MONEY DONATED BY PERSONAL CHECKS FROM THEIR MEMBERS.

PHOTO BY SIOUX CITY PROFESSIONAL FIREFIGHTERS LOCAL 7