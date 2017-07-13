IOWA SENATE SEXUAL HARASSMENT TRIAL UNDERWAY

The sexual harassment trial filed by a former Iowa Republican Senate staff member continues in Des Moines.

After five years on the job, Kirsten Anderson was fired in 2013 for poor work.

Anderson sued, charging she was fired for complaining about the “boys’ club” environment in the Iowa Senate.

A male co-worker testified Wednesday to support Anderson’s claims that she was sexually harassed while working for Republicans in the state senate and that they witnessed an “unprofessional atmosphere” where “sexually inappropriate” talk was common.

W-H-O Television reported that Russ Trimble testified he was on the senate floor a few years ago when then-Senator Shawn Hamerlinck, a Republican from De Witt, who currently serves as chairman of the Clinton County Board of Supervisors, allegedly made inappropriate comments and gestures to a woman about her breasts.

Pam Dugdale, the woman Trimble referenced, is another member of the Iowa Senate Republican Caucus staff.

Three current Republican senators also testified, saying they were unaware of complaints about the work environment in staff offices and on the senate floor.

Senator Bill Anderson of Pierson was asked by an attorney if he thought Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix should have opened an investigation into Kirsten Anderson’s allegations.

He responded: “I would hope so.”

Bill Anderson testified senators didn’t get sexual harassment training until 2014, which is four years after Anderson made her first complaint.

RADIO IOWA contributed story