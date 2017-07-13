Head coach Jay Varady accepts coaching position with Kingston Frontenacs

In four seasons as the Musketeers bench boss, Varady led the team to a Clark Cup Final appearance, two Western conference Final appearances, and Two Western Conference Championships.

In his final season with the Musketeers Varady led the team to 40 wins, a franchise record 87 points, and the organizations first Anderson Cup in over 30 years. His last team set the franchise record for fewest goals against in a season with just 125. Varady was also awarded the USHL’s Coach of the Year award for the 2016-17 season.

STATEMENT FROM JAY VARADY

“Over the last four years, I’ve enjoyed everything a coach can ask for from the fans, our players and my staff in Sioux City. There is only a certain number of years in a coach’s career where everything is perfect in terms of the tools I had to do the best job I could, and I was fortunate in Sioux City to have an ownership group that provided unconditional support for me. Ultimately, my goal is to become a coach in the NHL, and I want to make sure I have a varied experience to help prepare me for that opportunity should I be fortunate enough to get it. With that said, I am excited to take the lessons I learned here and get going in Kingston”

STATEMENT FROM MUSKETEERS MANAGING PARTNER LLOYD NEY

“Jay has helped us fulfill our goal of becoming a premier franchise in the USHL and delivering winning teams to our community. I hope he experiences the same success in Kingston that he enjoyed in Sioux City. The Musketeers showed the hockey world that the Siouxland is one of America’s great hockey towns, and we aim to continue that tradition. We plan on announcing the next leader of our franchise in the coming days and enjoying a successful 2017-18 season. We wish Jay, his wife Joy, and daughter Ana our very best as they take on a new challenge.