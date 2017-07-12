CITY ATTORNEY SAYS COUNCIL MUST DECIDE FIREWORKS ISSUE

City Attorney Nicole Dubois needed just two days to issue a legal opinion on if the public could vote on deciding the future of fireworks usage in Sioux City.

Dubois opinion was released Wednesday afternoon stating the City Council will determine the future of fireworks discharge in Sioux City.

Neither the Code for the State of Iowa nor the Sioux City Municipal Code provide initiative or referendum power directly to citizens on this matter.

At Monday’s council meeting, a local citizen had asked the council to let the public decide when fireworks could be used, but Dubois says Iowa Code Section 364.2(6) provides that a city council may by ordinance or resolution prohibit or limit the use of consumer fireworks, display fireworks, or novelties.

The council will consider reducing the number of days fireworks may be used in town at an upcoming meeting.

Current city code allows a period from June 25th until July 4th.