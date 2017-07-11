TOBY KEITH TO PERFORM AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER

Country music superstar Toby Keith will be returning to Sioux City to perform next month.

Keith will bring his Interstates & Tailgates tour presented by Ford F-Series to the Tyson Events Center on Saturday, August 26th at 7:30pm.

Keith was inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in New York City in 2015.

The Nashville Songwriters Association International named him Songwriter/Artist of the Decade and he is a three-time BMI Country Songwriter/Artist of the Year.

Tickets start as low as $27.50, and go on-sale to the public Friday at 10am at the Tyson Events Center Box Office or online at TysonCenter.com.