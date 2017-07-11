MAN DIES AFTER VEHICLE FALLS ON HIM-UPDATE

One man has died after a vehicle he was working underneath fell on him Tuesday morning.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s department says the jack holding up the vehicle collapsed, causing the vehicle to fall on 64 year old Loren Irving Jorgensen.

The accident happened at 2396 Port Neal Road around 11am.

Jorgensen was taken by helicopter to Mercy Medical Center, but could not survive his injuries.

Photo courtesy KMEG