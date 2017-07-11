ONAWA FIRE FATALITY

Authorities say a man has died from injuries suffered in a house fire earlier this month in Onawa.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Onawa home around 9:30 p.m. on July 3rd.

Neighbors reported hearing a big bang before the flames erupted.

Authorities found 41 year old Dallas Seward at the home with injuries.

Ronald Humphrey of the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office confirmed that Seward died Sunday at an Omaha, Nebraska, hospital.

Humphrey also says the cause of the blast and fire is still being investigated.