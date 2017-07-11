LOCAL ATTORNEY ANNOUNCES SCHOOL BOARD BID

A local attorney has announced his candidacy for the Sioux City School Board.

Jeremy Saint has previously served on the Sioux City Community School District Budget Review Committee, and says he hopes to see the district continue to grow and improve despite an increasingly challenging budget.

Saint is a father of two and a shareholder at Crary, Huff, Ringgenberg, Hartnett & Storm, P.C., where he practices real estate and business law.

The school board has three open seats in the upcoming election, to be held on September 12th.