CITY FIREWORKS MAY GO TO A PUBLIC VOTE

THE DEBATE OVER FIREWORKS USAGE IN SIOUX CITY MAY BE PUT TO A PUBLIC VOTE.

THAT POSSIBILITY EMERGED AFTER SEVERAL CITIZENS FOR AND AGAINST THE USE OF FIREWORKS SPOKE AT MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING.

BRENT WATCHORN TOLD COUNCIL MEMBERS THE DECISION SHOULD BE PUT TO A VOTE OF THE PEOPLE:

COUNCIL MEMBER RHONDA CAPRON FAVORS CUTTING THE TIME FIREWORKS ARE ALLOWED TO BE USED IN HALF, STARTING JULY 1ST INSTEAD OF JUNE 25TH:

MAYOR BOB SCOTT ASKED CITY ATTORNEY NICOLE DUBOIS FOR HER OPINION IF A LOCAL PUBLIC VOTE WOULD BE LEGAL UNDER THE NEW STATE FIREWORKS LAW.

THE STATE LAW SAYS A CITY COUNCIL MAY BY ORDINANCE OR RESOLUTION PROHIBIT OR LIMIT FIREWORKS USE.

IT DOES NOT MAKE REFERENCE TO A PUBLIC VOTE.

DUBOIS WILL STUDY THE ISSUE AND REPORT BACK TO THE COUNCIL WITH HER OPINION ON IF A PUBLIC VOTE ON FIREWORKS IS LEGAL.

THE ISSUE WOULD BE PLACED ON THE NOVEMBER BALLOT BEFORE THE NEW YEAR’S FIREWORKS SESSION TAKES PLACE.

THE COUNCIL DID VOTE TO ELIMINATE THE LOCAL PERMIT AND INSPECTION PROCESS OF FIREWORKS RETAIL OUTLETS PENDING A STATE COURT DECISION ON THAT PROCESS.