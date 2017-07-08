OMAHA MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED THREAT AGAINST ERNST

An Omaha man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats against Senator Joni Ernst in Iowa.

Federal court records show 64-year-old Robert William Simet was arrested Friday by FBI agents in Omaha and charged with threatening a U.S. official.

An arrest affidavit says employees of a Pacific Junction, Iowa, motorcycle shop told an FBI agent that Simet had been there Wednesday and made threats against Ernst, including that he could kill her.

Simet was taken to Council Bluffs for an initial court appearance.

Ernst’s office referred questions to U.S. Capitol Police, which said Friday it does not comment on ongoing investigations.