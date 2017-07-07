TRIAL DATE SET FOR CORREA-CARMENATY IN COUNCIL BLUFFS

A trial date has been set for a man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in Council Bluffs.

24 year old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty is scheduled to go to trial in Council Bluffs on August 15th.

Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber says Correa-Carmenaty has not waived his right to a speedy trial and has not requested the trial be moved to Sioux City, where he is being held in the Woodbury County Jail.

Correa-Carmenaty is charged with murder, attempted murder and other counts.

Police say he was being transported to the Council Bluffs jail in May when he attacked Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Burbridge and Deputy Pat Morgan, grabbed one of their guns and shot them before fleeing.

He was recaptured in Omaha. Burbridge was killed.

Correa-Carmenaty has pleaded not guilty.

