LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER IN NEED OF DONORS

Sioux City’s LifeServe Blood Center usually sees a drop off in donors during the summer, and this year is no exception.
Spokesperson Claire DeRoin says the center is currently in short supply of every type of blood:
On Saturday the Blood Center is partnering with our sister station KSUX for a donation drive at their facility located at 4501 Southern Hills Drive near Hobby Lobby:
Those who donate between 7am and noon will receive an extra perk:
There’s also a summer super hero donation t-shirt of Thor available online from LifeServe for those who donate.
The Blood Center supplies over 120 tri-state hospitals with blood.
If you can’t make Saturday’s donation, community blood drives are coming up at the Moville City Hall next Tuesday from 3PM – 6PM, at the Mapleton Community Center on Wednesday from 3:30PM – 6PM and next Friday at Onawa’s Burgess Health Center from 1:30PM – 5:30PM.