LE MARS MAN DIES IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A Le Mars, Iowa man has died in a collision between his pick up truck and a Kenworth truck pulling a loaded grain trailer in Sioux County.

The Sioux County Sheriff says 54 year old Mark Grosenheider’s pick up struck the grain trailer and became wedged underneath it Wednesday afternoon at a rural intersection three miles south of Maurice.

The pickup was dragged several hundred feet on 500th Street and started on fire.

Grosenheider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi driver, 61 year old Michael Alons of Sheldon, was transported to the Sheldon hospital for injuries sustained in the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.