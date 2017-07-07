LANDSCAPE PAINTING EXHIBITION DEBUTS AT ART CENTER

An exhibition of 24 paintings from an artist with strong Siouxland ties is now on display at the Sioux City Art Center.

Curator Todd Behrens says “This is my Reply”, a large exhibition of landscape paintings by Spirit Lake artist Dennis Dykema, opens Saturday, July 8th with a free public reception from 5:00-7:00 pm:

In 2013,during a visit to California, Dykema visited an exhibition of paintings by artist Richard Diebenkorn whose works from the 1950s and 60s were brightly colored and painted with great energy.

One year after viewing the exhibition, Dennis began a new series of paintings that continues to this day in response to the Diebenkorn paintings.

Dykema attended Morningside College and UNI and retired as professor of art at Buena Vista University in 2001.

Since 2006, he has lived in Spirit Lake.