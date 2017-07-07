HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO DEBUTS A NEW FOOD TRUCK

Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino debuted its newest attraction Friday, a food truck.

Hard Rock General Manager Todd Moyer says the food truck will feature three of the most popular items traditionally found on Hard Rock Café menus:

The Hard Rock’s food truck also has the capability to blast out some tunes too:

Mayor Bob Scott also presented Moyer with a “Growing Sioux City Award” to recognize the casino for its $6.2 million dollar recent expansion.

The food truck will be located on the patio outside of Main and Abbey and will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 11am until 8pm and Friday and Saturday from 4pm until 3am.