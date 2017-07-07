DES MOINES WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY IN VOTER FRAUD CASE

An Iowa woman charged with voting twice for Donald Trump last fall has pleaded guilty to election misconduct.

Court records show 56 year old Terri Lynn Rote of Des Moines entered a plea on June 27th to the felony charge and a district court judge accepted the plea.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 15th.

Rote told police she turned in two absentee ballots before the November election because she believed Trump’s claims that the election was rigged and that her first ballot would be changed to a vote for Hillary Clinton.

She was arrested on October 21st at a satellite voting station in Des Moines attempting to vote the second ballot.

Court documents show attorneys are recommending two years of probation and community service.