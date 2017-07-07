CITY COUNCIL TO TAKE UP FIREWORKS ISSUE ON MONDAY

On Monday, the City Council will begin taking another look at Sioux City’s fireworks ordinance and regulations.

City Manager Bob Padmore says there are two issues to be discussed:

Padmore says a discussion will also take place on how successful the city’s new rules allowing fireworks worked out:

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott posted on Facebook that he will propose a new ban on fireworks during the city council meeting.

That received hundreds of reactions both pro and con regarding fireworks.

City Councilman Dan Moore says many residents told him the time allowed to shoot off fireworks was too lengthy:

Moore says there are a lot of people who were negatively affected by the new state law legalizing fireworks in Iowa:

Moore says residents currently are running 52-48 per cent in favor of reinstating the ban.

A final decision on a new ban of fireworks is not expected to take place on Monday.