BEKINS RENOVATIONS UNDERWAY ON WESLEY PARKWAY

Demolition of the front of the former Bekins Department Store and Warehouse building is underway in the west end of downtown Sioux City.

Economic & Community Development Director Marty Dougherty says the property at 4th and Wesley Parkway is being converted into apartments:

Dougherty says he expects to see more expansion in that area that lies between the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and Palmer Candy Shoppe:

Sioux Falls developer Clint Stencil of Stencil Construction is renovating the historic building.

The demolition of the front facade will continue on Monday.

Stencil hopes to open the building sometime in 2018.