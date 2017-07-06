OLSON ANNOUNCES CITY COUNCIL BID

A Sioux City man has announced his intentions to run for a seat on the city council.
John Olson, is a lifelong resident of Sioux City and President of the non-profit organization CSCR Incorporated, which has held the Cancer Sux, Comedy Rox event for six years.
He says his decision is based on frustration for the current administration:
Olson says recent talk that the council would look at banning fireworks after the state just legalized them helped make up his mind to run:
Olson also feels the city’s pet licensing rules are too restrictive and he is opposed to the proposed new hotel next to the city’s convention center:
Three seats will be up for election in November.