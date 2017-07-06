LOCAL NURSE FEARS IMPACT OF POTENTIAL MEDICAID CUTS

A Sioux City nurse and mother of a diabetic son on Medicaid says they may have to emigrate to Canada if large cuts occur under proposed changes to federal health care.

Jen Dean is a nurse at the Woodbury County Jail and previously worked for a decade at Mercy Medical Center.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/MEDICAID1.mp3

OC…….a long time. ;16

One estimate says 203,000 Iowans will lose health coverage if the federal health care act is repealed.

Dean’s son Nolan is now 19. Without Medicaid, his insulin would cost nearly $13,000 dollars per year out of pocket.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/MEDICAID2.mp3

OC….using insurance. :18

If he is cut from Medicaid, Dean says her son would likely die in two days.

She is so concerned about the health care bill that she has begun researching to move out of the country:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/MEDICAID3.mp3

OC….south. :18

Dean says her son would have to make $50 to $80 thousand dollars a year to afford the insulin he needs if he is dropped from Medicaid.

He’s currently looking for work.

Dean appeared with Woodbury County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger at her Grandview Park News Conference.

They planned to join others in protesting the Republican proposed health bill at the downtown federal building at 5:30pm after meeting with Senate staffers for Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.