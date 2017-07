BIG PARADE TO COMBINE WITH RIVER-CADE

LAST WEEK’S THUNDERSTORMS WASHED OUT THE BIG PARADE THROUGH DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY, BUT DIDN’T STOP THE EVENT COMPLETELY.

CITY EVENTS SPOKESPERSON MELISSA LANZOURAKIS-JOENS SAYS THE BIG PARADE IS PARTNERING WITH RIVER-CADE TO FORM A NEW PARADE:

AND THE GRAND MARSHALL FOR THE BIG RIVER-CADE PARADE WILL BE A WELL KNOWN 99 YEAR OLD SIOUX CITYAN WHO WAS SUPPOSED TO BE HONORED AT THE RAINED OUT PARADE:

ALL OF THOSE BEADS THAT WERE NOT FLUNG LAST WEEK BECAUSE OF THE RAIN OUT WILL BE FLYING THROUGH THE AIR AT THE NEW PARADE:

2017 WILL MARK 23 YEARS FOR THE BIG PARADE AND 54 YEARS FOR THE RIVER-CADE PARADE IN SIOUX CITY.

THE COMBINED PARADE WILL TAKE PLACE ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 19TH AT 6 PM IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.