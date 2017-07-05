THIRD SUSPECT CHARGED IN RURAL BANCROFT DEATH

A third person is now facing charges in the March 11th death of a rural Bancroft , Nebraska man who died in a house fire.

That’s when the body of Ernie Warnock was found in his burned home by authorities.

The Cuming County Attorney says 41 year old Becky Weitzenkamp of Oakland, Nebraska has been charged with Accessory to a Felony and First Degree Arson in Warnock’s death.

27 year old Derek Olson is charged with murder in the second degree, first degree arson, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, cruelty to an animal and accessory to a felony.

His father, 48 year old Jody Olson, is charged with accessory to a felony.

Court documents allege that Weitzenkamp accompanied the Olson’s to Warnock’s residence where the men fought with Warnock with Derek Olson allegedly stabbing Warnock several times and striking him in the head with a hammer.

Weitzenkamp allegedly purchased a can of lighter fluid at a Bancroft convenience store and drove Derek Olson back to the house where it was set on fire.

The suspects remain in custody in Nebraska.