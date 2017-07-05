LANSINK NAMED DIOCESE INTERIM SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT

The Sioux City Diocese has named an interim superintendent of Catholic Schools.

Patty Lansink, the principal at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Denison and the assistant superintendent of the Diocese of Sioux City since 2015, will serve while a search for a permanent replacement for Superintendent Dr. Dan Ryan is underway.

Ryan is now the president at Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines.

Lansink will remain principal at St. Rose of Lima school on a part-time basis while serving as interim superintendent.