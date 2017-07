FIRE DAMAGES WEST 3RD STREET HOME

TWO ADULTS ESCAPED WITHOUT INJURY FROM A FIRE ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE WEDNESDAY MORNING.

LT. RYAN COLLINS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS FLAMES WERE REPORTED COMING FROM 1616 WEST THIRD STREET AROUND 11AM:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/W3RDFIRE.mp3

OC…. TWO WINDOWS. :19

COLLINS SAYS MOST OF THE DAMAGE WAS CONTAINED TO THE FRONT OF THE HOUSE:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/W3RDFIRE2.mp3

OC…….ISSUE RIGHT NOW. ;18

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE WAS DETERMINED TO BE IMPROPERLY DISCARDED SMOKING MATERIALS.

FOUR CHILDREN ALSO LIVE IN THE HOUSE BUT WERE NOT HOME AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE.

A PET DOG DID NOT SURVIVE THE FIRE.

THE HOUSE WAS RED TAGGED AND THE RED CROSS IS ASSISTING THE DISPLACED RESIDENTS.