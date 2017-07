AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE VICTIM OF A FATAL HOUSE FIRE IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY MONDAY MORNING.

THE IOWA FIRE MARSHALL SAYS THE BODY OF 39 YEAR OLD MATHEW GOODVIN WAS FOUND IN THE HOUSE LOCATED EAST OF SLOAN, IOWA IN THE 2200 BLOCK OF HIGHWAY 141.

THE FIRE MARSHALL SAYS THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION, BUT DOES NOT APPEAR TO BE SUSPICIOUS IN NATURE.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG