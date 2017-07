30TH & PIERCE SINKHOLE REPAIRS TO BEGIN NEXT WEEK

A SINKHOLE THAT OPENED UP AT 30TH AND PIERCE STREET BACK IN FEBRUARY WILL SOON BE REPAIRED.

CITY ENGINEERING OFFICIALS SAY THE START OF THE INTERSECTION RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT WILL BE NEXT MONDAY, JULY 10TH.

THE PROJECT INCLUDES NEW PAVING, WATER MAINS, STORM SEWERS, AND SANITARY SEWERS.

THE WORK IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY MID TO LATE AUGUST.

THE SINKHOLE IS ACROSS THE STREET FROM A HOME THAT HAS HAD FIVE SINKHOLES OPEN UP SINCE 2010 ACCORDING TO THE HOMEOWNER, JOYCE DOWNING.

DOWNING HAS FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST THE CITY BECAUSE OF THE PROBLEM.