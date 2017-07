I-29 NORTHBOUND TO HAVE LANE CLOSURE AT FLOYD BLVD

TRAFFIC WILL BE SLOWED FOR THE NEXT DAY ON NORTHBOUND INTERSTATE 29 OVER FLOYD BOULEVARD.

THE IOWA D-O-T SAYS BRIDGE APPROACH REPAIR WORK NEAR THE I-29 NORTHBOUND BRIDGE OVER FLOYD WILL CAUSE ONE LANE TO BE CLOSED TO TRAFFIC.

THAT CLOSURE BEGINS AT 5PM TODAY (WEDS) AND WILL LAST UNTIL 5PM ON THURSDAY, JULY 6TH.