MAYOR TO PROPOSE CITY FIREWORKS BAN MONDAY

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott says he will be proposing on a ban on fireworks next Monday during the city council meeting.

The mayor says on his Facebook page that if people won’t adhere to our rules regarding the hours to shoot off fireworks, then it makes no sense to allow them going forward.

Scott posted Monday night that he was sorry for those citizens that have to endure this for one more day.

The mayors Facebook post received strong reaction both for and against his proposed ban.

As of 3:45pm on the 4th, 303 people had commented and 290 people posted a reaction to his comment.

Another 171 people had shared his post online.