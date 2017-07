WHERE TO WATCH SIOUX CITY FIREWORKS SPECTACULARS

THERE’S STILL OPPORTUNITIES TO SEE FIREWORKS DISPLAYS DURING THE INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION.

THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS WILL HAVE FIREWORKS FOLLOWING THE CONCLUSION OF THEIR BASEBALL GAMES ON MONDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT.

TWO OTHER SPECTACULARS WILL BE HELD THE EVENING OF JULY 4TH.

ONE IS AT MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE.

THE OTHER WILL BE AT THE SIOUX CITY COUNTRY CLUB ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

REMEMBER IF YOU ARE SHOOTING OFF YOUR OWN FIREWORKS AT HOME, THEY MAY BE FIRED FROM 1PM UNTIL 10PM MONDAY AND 1PM UNTIL 11PM ON TUESDAY THE 4TH OF JULY.