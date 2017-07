ONE PERSON HAS DIED IN A HOUSE FIRE IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY MONDAY MORNING.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS THE FIRE WAS REPORTED AROUND 6:30AM IN THE 2200 BLOCK OF HIGHWAY 141, ABOUT THREE MILES EAST OF SLOAN.

THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT HAS NOT RELEASED THE NAME OF THE VICTIM AT THIS TIME.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE IOWA FIRE MARSHALL’S OFFICE.

Photos courtesy KMEG/KPTH