CHINESE ART EXHIBIT ON DISPLAY AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

A Nationally touring exhibition of Chinese folk art entitled “Vibrant Bounty” is the latest new exhibition on display at the Sioux City Public Museum.

Museum Curator Matt Anderson says the art comes from an area that shares the unique Loess Hills landforms with western Iowa :

Anderson says the exhibition includes paintings and other artifacts that showcases the agricultural emphasis of the region.:

The exhibit will be on display through August 6th