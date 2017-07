BURGLARY TURNS INTO PURSUIT IN SIOUX CITY

Updated 9:35a 7/3/17 by Woody Gottburg

A WEEKEND BURGLARY AT CW SUTER RESULTED INTO A PURSUIT AND THE ARREST OF THE SUSPECT IN SIOUX CITY.

IT STARTED AROUND 2:30AM SATURDAY AT 1800 11TH STREET, WHERE A SUTER TRUCK HAD BEEN STOLEN AND DRIVEN THROUGH THE BUSINESS’S FENCING.

OFFICERS LOCATED THE VEHICLE ON COOK STREET AND A PURSUIT OF SEVERAL MILES THROUGH TOWN ENDED WHEN THE VEHICLE STRUCK A FIRE HYDRANT AT 14TH AND INGLESIDE.

THE SUSPECT, 45 YEAR OLD CHRISTOPHER AUNQUOE OF WICHITA KANSAS, FLED ON FOOT AND WAS SOON CAPTURED.

AUNQUOE IS FACING A DOZEN LOCAL CHARGES INCLUDING BURGLARY, THEFT, OWI AND FELONY ELUDING.

HE IS ALSO WANTED ON PAROLE WARRANTS OUT OF KANSAS FOR KIDNAPPING, ROBBERY AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULT.

AUNQUOE IS BEING HELD ON $15-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.