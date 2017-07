A YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA WOMAN HAS DIED IN AN A-T-V ACCIDENT IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA.

THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 21 YEAR OLD JESSI ANDERSON WAS DRIVING A FOUR WHEEL A-T-V AND FAILED TO MANEUVER THROUGH A RURAL T-SHAPED INTERSECTION THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

ANDERSON WAS THROWN FROM THE VEHICLE.

SHE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN THE ACCIDENT.