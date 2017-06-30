LIVESTOCK PROTECTION BILL FOR IOWA FAIRS BECOMES LAW

Several new measures passed by the 2017 Iowa legislature are becoming law on Saturday, July 1st.

One new law will shield more than 100 fairs in Iowa from lawsuits over transmission of the bird flu and other diseases from the animals on exhibit.

Representative Chuck Holz, a veterinarian from Le Mars, says the State Fair as well as county and district fairs are included.

The signs are to warn against touching the animals and to encourage fair-goers to frequently wash their hands to prevent the spread of disease.

Tom Barnes with the Association of Iowa Fairs says county fairs have had similar warnings in the past, but the new law spells out exactly what they have to say.

Barnes says visitors to animal exhibits in other states have sued after contracting infections.

This new legal protection for fairs in Iowa passed the Iowa House unanimously and only one member of the Iowa Senate voted against it.

