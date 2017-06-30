KING VOTES TO DENY FEDERAL DOLLARS FOR SANCTUARY CITIES

The three Republicans from Iowa who serve in the U.S. House have voted for bills designed to deny federal money to so-called “sanctuary cities” and ensure immigrants who are in the country illegally are detained if they’re charged with a serious crime.

4th District Congressman Steve King was among the lead sponsors of the “No Sanctuary for Criminals Act” because of the tragic death of Sarah Root.

Root was a 21-year-old from Council Bluffs who police say was killed on an Omaha street by a drag-racing drunk driver who fled the country.

Sarah Root’s mother, Michelle, sat in the gallery of the U.S. House as King spoke in favor of the bill.

Republican Congressman Rod Blum and David Young also voted for the bills.

Iowa’s other Congressman, Dave Loebsack, was among the Democrats who voted “no” on both bills.

