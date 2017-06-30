HAIL TAKES TOLL ON AREA CROPS AND PROPERTY

Thursday’s thunderstorms brought not just torrential rains to the metro area, but also a blizzard of hail.

Morningside was one of the hardest hit areas, with many streets and yards covered with hail making it look like a snowstorm had struck.

Some streets became temporary rivers as city sewers couldn’t handle the heavy rainfall.

While some metro residents spent the day calling their insurance agent regarding roof, siding and vehicle damage, area farmers were checking their crops.

Akron farmer Randy Krosch, says he sustained some major hail damage to his crops.

Krosch says the band of hail damage stretched over a three mile wide area.

He remains somewhat optimistic though, and is hoping for an eventual partial harvest:

Farmers within the hail-damaged area met with Iowa State Extension Crop Specialist Joel DeJong Friday to determine their options.

