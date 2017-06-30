FORMER EDUCATOR SENTENCED FOR SENDING NUDE PHOTOS TO STUDENT

A former South Sioux City educator has been sentenced on a charge that she sent nude photographs to a 15 year old male student.

South Sioux City Police say 28 year old Cecilia Hermosillo entered a plea of “no contest” to Attempted Child Abuse in April.

Hermosillo worked as a para-professional at Gateway To Learning, an alternative school, and resigned on September 1st of 2016.

Investigators were able to obtain the nude photos she sent of herself to the student.

Hermosillo was sentenced in Dakota County District Court to ninety days in the Dakota County Jail in three 30 day increments and be placed on electronic monitoring for 90 days after release from incarceration.

She was also fined and must write a letter of apology to the victim’s parents and to her former employer.

Photo by South Sioux Police