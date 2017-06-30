DAKOTA COUNTY SUSPECT SENTENCED ON THEFT CHARGES

A suspect has been sentenced to 500 days in jail in Dakota County, Nebraska on theft charges.

Joshua Greenfield pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and two counts of unauthorized use of financial transaction device.

South Sioux City Police say Greenfield stole a wallet from a woman on Monday and used two of the victim’s credit cards.

Police also linked Greenfield to a purse theft on June 22nd.

Greenfield was sentenced to 125 days in jail on each of the four counts and will serve the terms consecutively.

South Sioux Police remind citizens to not leave their purse, wallet or other valuables in their vehicles in plain sight.

Photo by South Sioux Police