WOODBURY COURTHOUSE GUN BAN DEBATE CONTINUES

IT LOOKS LIKE WOODBURY COUNTY’S BOARD OF SUPERVISORS WILL REMAIN AT ODDS WITH ITS SHERIFF OVER WHETHER OR NOT GUNS AND WEAPONS MAY BE BROUGHT INTO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

TUESDAY, THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS VOTED TO ALLOW GUNS IN THE COURTHOUSE, EXCEPT FOR COURTROOMS, CITING A LAW PASSED BY THE IOWA LEGISLATURE.

WEDNESDAY, WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF DAVE DREW STATED HE WILL NOT ALLOW GUNS INTO THE BUILDING, CITING LAST WEEK’S ORDER BY THE CHIEF JUSTICE OF THE IOWA SUPREME COURT TO BAN WEAPONS FROM ALL OF THE STATE’S COURTHOUSES.

COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR SAYS THE BOARD MAJORITY DOESN’T BELIEVE THE CHIEF JUSTICE HAS THE AUTHORITY TO OVERRIDE THE STATE LEGISLATURE:

TAYLOR SAYS HE UNDERSTANDS THE SHERIFF’S POINT, BUT THE BOARD IS FOLLOWING THE LEGISLATURE:

THE SUPERVISOR SAYS IT’S POSSIBLE A LAWSUIT WOULD EVENTUALLY DECIDE THE ISSUE:

SHERIFF DREW SAYS SOME BOARD MEMBERS PREVIOUSLY CAMPAIGNED TO PUT HIM IN CHARGE OF COURTHOUSE SECURITY, BUT NOW ARE NOT APPARENTLY WILLING TO ABIDE BY HIS AUTHORITY:

THE SHERIFF SAYS HE WILL NOT FOLLOW THE BOARD’S DECISION TO IGNORE THE COURT ORDER.

THE NEW LAW TAKES EFFECT SATURDAY.