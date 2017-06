IF YOU’RE ATTENDING THE SATURDAY IN THE PARK CONCERT IN GRANDVIEW PARK THIS WEEKEND, YOU SHOULD BE ABLE TO SURF THE WEB ON YOUR CELL PHONE.

FIBERCOMM HAS COMPLETED INSTALLATION OF A GIGABIT WIFI SYSTEM AT THE PARK.

CITY OFFICIALS SAY THE UPGRADE WILL BENEFIT THE THOUSANDS OF CONCERT ATTENDEES ON SATURDAY, AS WELL AS THOSE WHO ENJOY THE PARK THE REST OF THE YEAR.