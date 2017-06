STRONG STORMS PUMMEL SIOUXLAND (UPDATE)

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS CAUSED DAMAGE AND SPAWNED TORNADO WARNINGS THROUGH SIOUXLAND LATE THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING.

HEAVY RAINS LEFT AROUND A FOOT OF STANDING WATER AT THE I-29 HAMILTON EXIT, CAUSING A TRAFFIC BOTTLENECK THAT SHUT DOWN THE INTERSTATE DURING THE 5PM COMMUTE.

TRAFFIC WAS BACKED UP IN BOTH THE NORTH AND SOUTHBOUND LANES THROUGH THE METRO CORRIDOR.

THE STORM SEVERELY DAMAGED THE FIREWORKS TENT AT THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL HY-VEE.

STANDING WATER ALSO BRIEFLY FLOODED A PART OF SUNNYBROOK IN MORNINGSIDE AND WATER WAS REPORTED IN SEVERAL HOMES BASEMENTS.

TWO TORNADO WARNINGS WERE ISSUED FOR WOODBURY COUNTY BECAUSE OF RADAR INDICATED ROTATION.

TREE DAMAGE WAS ALSO REPORTED AROUND THE METRO AREA.

THE STORM ALSO FORCED CANCELLATION OF THE ANNUAL “BIG PARADE” THROUGH THE DOWNTOWN AREA, ALTHOUGH THE MARDI GRAS GALA WENT ON AS SCHEDULED AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.