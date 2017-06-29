MIKKI PAUL TO LEAD “THE BIG PARADE”

One of Sioux City’s friendliest and oldest residents will be the Grand Marshall for the Big Parade in downtown Sioux City this evening.

Ninety-nine-year-old Mikki Paul, former greeter at the Singing Hills Walmart, will serve for the 2017 annual event beginning at 6pm tonight.

Paul, who will turn 100 years old on September 13th, 2017, worked at Walmart for the last 25 years as a smiling greeter.

Before Walmart, Paul worked at many of Sioux City’s movie theaters, including the Gordon Twin and 75 drive-ins, the Plaza Theater and Southern Hills Cinema.

The Big Parade kicks off at 6pm at the Tyson Events Center parking lot, heads north on Pierce, then east on 4th Street and ends at Iowa Street.

After the parade, the Sioux City Convention Center will host the Mardi Gras Festivale at 7:15pm, with doors opening at 6.

This year’s theme is “Charlie Sioux’s Carnival of Curiosity”, and marks the 20th Anniversary of the Mardi Gras Festivale.

The annual “Taste of Louisiana” cajun dinner will begin at 6pm.

After the festivities, the party continues outside the Convention Center, with free music provided by Saturday in the Park artist Eric Lindell and fireworks at 10pm.