THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT, WORKING IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND THE IOWA STATE PATROL, COMPLETED A TRAFFIC SAFETY PROJECT ON INTERSTATE 29 WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

BOTH NORTH AND SOUTH-BOUND LANES WERE COVERED.

OFFICERS COMPLETED A TOTAL OF 149 STOPS AND ISSUED 213 CITATIONS.

ILLEGAL DRUGS, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AND MONEY WERE SEIZED IN THE OPERATION.