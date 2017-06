NAVY SEAL FROM BIN LADEN RAID TO KEYNOTE CHAMBER DINNER

A NAVY SEAL WHO TOOK PART IN THE RAID THAT KILLED OSAMA BIN LADEN WILL BE THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER FOR THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S 32ND ANNUAL DINNER THIS FALL.

CHAMBER BOARD CHAIRMAN LANCE MORGAN ANNOUNCED THAT NAVY SEAL ROBERT O’NEILL, WHO WROTE A BOOK ABOUT THE RAID, WILL SPEAK ON SEPTEMBER 14TH:

MORGAN SAYS O’NEILL ALSO TOOK PART IN TWO WELL KNOWN RESCUES:

PHILLIPS WAS RESCUED FROM SOMALI PIRATES. THE STORY OF BOTH RESCUES WERE MADE INTO MOVIES.

THE ANNUAL DINNER WILL BE HELD AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

TICKETS FOR THE EVENT ARE NOW ON SALE THROUGH THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE.