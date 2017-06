DREW SAYS NO GUNS IN WOODBURY COURTHOUSE

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF DAVE DREW SAYS HE WILL NOT ALLOW GUNS INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

THE SHERIFF IS IN CHARGE OF THE SECURITY OF THE BUILDING AND SAYS HE WILL ABIDE BY LAST WEEK’S ORDER BY THE IOWA SUPREME COURT TO BAN WEAPONS FROM THE STATE’S COURTHOUSES.

TUESDAY, THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS VOTED TO ALLOW GUNS IN THE COURTHOUSE, EXCEPT FOR COURTROOMS, CITING A LAW PASSED BY THE IOWA LEGISLATURE IN THE SPRING.

THE SHERIFF SAYS WILL NOT ABIDE BY THE BOARD’S DECISION TO IGNORE THE COURT ORDER.

DREW SAYS HE WOULD RATHER BE IN CONTEMPT WITH THE COUNTY BOARD THAN THE IOWA SUPREME COURT.