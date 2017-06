SATURDAY IN THE PARK PREPARATIONS CONTINUE

PREPARATIONS ARE CONTINUING FOR THIS WEEKEND’S SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL AT GRANDVIEW PARK.

CONCERT PROMOTER DAVE BERNSTEIN SAYS ANOTHER GREAT DAY OF FREE MUSIC AND FUN IS PLANNED FOR THIS SATURDAY’S 27TH ANNUAL SHOW, HEADLINED THIS YEAR BY JOSS STONE:

BERNSTEIN SAYS THERE IS A GREATER EMPHASIS ON SECURITY THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF RECENT EVENTS ELSEWHERE IN THE WORLD.

HE’S ASKING CONCERT GOERS TO FOLLOW A NEW RULE REGARDING BAGS THEY MAY BE CARRYING TO THE SHOW:

NO COOLERS, PETS OR INDIVIDUAL FIREWORKS ARE ALLOWED AT SATURDAY IN THE PARK EITHER:

THE “ABE STAGE” NEAR THE PARK ENTRANCE WILL ALSO HAVE A FULL LINEUP OF MUSIC.

THE EVENT STARTS AT NOON AND RUNS UNTIL 10:30PM, CLOSING WITH A FIREWORKS DISPLAY.