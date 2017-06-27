MOUNTAIN IOWA KILLED NEAR GALVA

Iowa officials say a mountain lion has been killed in northwest Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says one of its officers killed the 88-pound female cougar Tuesday after it climbed into a tree on a farm near Galva.

DNR biologist Vince Evelsizer says the cougar had been treed by dogs near the farmer’s house, and the owner called 911.

Evelsizer says the officer shot and killed the mountain lion because of its proximity to humans and the likelihood that the animal had recently killed a calf on a neighboring farm.

It was the fourth mountain lion killed in Iowa since 2013.