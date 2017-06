HIGHWAY 20 RECONSTRUCTION MEETING PLANNED FOR JACKSON, NEB.

NEBRASKA ROADS OFFICIALS WILL HOST AN OPEN HOUSE IN JACKSON, NEBRASKA THIS (TUESDAY) EVENING TO DISCUSS UPCOMING HIGHWAY 20 CONSTRUCTION THAT WILL IMPACT THE COMMUNITY.

A SEVEN-TENTHS OF A MILE STRETCH OF HIGHWAY 20 WILL BE COMPLETELY REMOVED AND REPLACED STARTING ON THE WEST EDGE OF JACKSON AND EXTENDING EAST INTO TOWN.

SIDEWALKS, STORM SEWERS AND CURB RAMPS WILL ALSO BE REPLACED.

WORK ON THE PROJECT WOULD BEGIN IN 2019.

THE MEETING TAKES PLACE FROM 5P-7PM AT THE JACKSON AMERICAN LEGION HALL ON WEST ELK STREET.