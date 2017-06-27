GRASSLEY UNDECIDED ON SENATE HEALTH CARE OVERHAUL

Iowa U-S Senator Chuck Grassley is noncommittal about the Senate’s version of the federal health care bill to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Grassley says he’s getting many hundreds of email, calls and letters from Iowans about the legislation.

Grassley says there were many promises made with the A-C-A that simply were not kept and changes need to be made.

While Grassley hasn’t said how he’d vote on the Senate version of the bill, he is convinced the A-C-A needs to be repealed and replaced.

He’s just not sure yet if this is the best way to do it.

Five Republican senators have already said they will vote against the bill.

If all Democrats vote no, which is expected, there won’t be enough support to pass it.

The U-S House has already passed its own version of the health care bill.

Radio Iowa