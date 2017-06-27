COOK PARK SPLASH PAD DEFERRED FOR NOW

The city council has deferred taking action on placing a splash pad at Cook park on the city’s westside.

Results of 127 neighborhood surveys taken by the parks board and Westside coalition showed a splash pad was the most popular improvement suggested.

But many others including Jessica Monell, who lives on Isabella street, say other improvements should take priority:

Other surveys listed basketball and futsal courts as priorities.

To build a splash pad would first require a bidding process, so it wouldn’t be finished until the next fiscal year.

Mayor Bob Scott says he’d rather see new courts installed first and moved to defer the item:

The council voted to defer the decision until July 17th.